Congress MPs give adjournment motion notice in LS demanding discussion on fuel price hike

New Delhi [India] February 12 (ANI): Congress Members of Parliament K Suresh and TN Prathapan on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on a hike in fuel prices.



With the petrol and diesel prices surging to new highs people across cities have raised the demand for the government to find out ways to reduce the prices.

During her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

However, there would be no additional burden on the consumer overall as Sitharaman during Budget presentation also proposed to reduce Basic Customs Duty on these items.

However, blended fuel-- M-15 petrol and E-20 petrol -- will be exempted from cesses and surcharges on the lines of other blended fuels (like E-5 and E-10) if these blended fuels are made of duty paid inputs, Sitharaman had said. (ANI)

