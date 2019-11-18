Congress MPs give adjournment motion notice in LS over 'instability in J-K'

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Members of Parliament (MPs) from Congress on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "instability in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370".

The central government scrapped the Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and further bifurcate it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The two UTs came into existence on October 31.

Following this, all network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region. Schools and colleges were also shut down along with the tourism sector. However, later the services were resumed and the region is slowly coming back to normalcy.The winter session of Parliament began today and is scheduled to go on till December 13 and will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days. Many key bills, including the Citizenship Bill, are scheduled to be tabled.The Citizenship Bill, which the BJP seeks to pass with the aim of granting citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014, will be taken up during the proceedings of the House.Other key bills that are likely to be taken up during the course of the Houses include the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Anti Maritime Piracy Bill 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. (ANI)