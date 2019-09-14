Congress MPs to head 3 committees as Govt. reconstitutes parliamentary panels

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The government on Friday announced the formation of different parliamentary panels including the standing committee on finance, external affairs and Information Technology.

Among the newly constituted committees of the 17the Lok Sabha, Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) have been appointed as chairperson of three committees.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma has been named as the chairperson of the Committee on Home Affairs. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, BJP MPs Dilip Ghosh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Kirron Kher are among the members of this committee.Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has been appointed as the chairperson of the Committee on Information Technology. TMC MP Mahua Moita, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee, Sunny Deol and Tejasvi Surya are some of the members of this committee.In addition to these, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has been appointed as Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests' Chairperson. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP MPs Sakshi Maharaj and Anantkumar Hedge have been named as committee members of this panel.Congress leader Rahul has also found place as a member in the Committee on Defence, which will be headed by BJP MP Jual Oram.In the reconstituted committees, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav is appointed as chairperson of the Committee on Health and Family Welfare. Congress MP AK Antony and BJP lawmaker Suresh Prabhu and Subramanian Swamy are part of this committee.BJP MP PP Chaudhary has been appointed as chairperson of Committee on External Affairs' with Congress parliamentarian P Chidambaram and SP's Jaya Bachchan being part of this committee as members.Bhupinder Yadav has been appointed as Chairperson of the Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice. Lok Janshakti Party MP Chirag Paswan, BJP MP Prabhat Jha and Naresh Gujral are also in the committee.BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatiya has been appointed as chairperson of the Committee on Human Resources Development. TMC MP Derek O' Brien, BJP MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Balak Nath are named as committee members.TRS MP K Keshava Rao will be heading the Committee on Industry's Chairperson with BSP MP Danish Ali is among the committee member.BJP MP PC Gaddigoudar is named as the Chairperson of Committee on Agriculture and MDMK MP Vaiko is appointed as one of the committee member.Janata Dal (United) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh has been appointed as Chairperson of Committee on Energy in which BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, SP MP Akhilesh Yadav and Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel are named as committee members. (ANI)