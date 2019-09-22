Congress mulls farm loan waiver, relief to small industries in manifesto for Haryana polls

By By Siddharth Sharma And Ambuj Pandey

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): For the Haryana Assembly polls, Congress is mulling to include the farm loan waiver scheme and measures to give some relief to small industries.

Speaking to ANI before Congress' Haryana Manifesto committee meeting here, former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda said that they are discussing farm loan waiver and measure to small-scale industries.

"We are working on our manifesto for Haryana elections and will include farm loan waiver in our agenda like Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh," he said.Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said the committee members are deliberating over to provide relief to small industries. "Welfare schemes of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Castes (OBC) are also being discussed to be included in the manifesto," she said.Congress leaders can submit their suggestions before the committee till September 25, Selja said, adding that the committee will next meet on September 27.Taking on the Centre, Selja said that the Modi government has no agenda for the development of the nation."The government is talking about NRC and Article 370 abrogation. For them, abrogation of Article 370 means bringing Kashmiri brides to rest of India as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar himself said," she said.The Congress leader added that the ruling BJP in the state only diverted people's attention in the past five years.Congress leaders Kiran Chaudary, who head the manifesto committee, Ashok Arora, JP Singh, Kuldeep Sharma and other members were present at the meeting, with former state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar being the only absentee.Elections for 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21. The votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)