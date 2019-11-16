Congress names 6 candidates for Karnataka by-polls

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) A day after the BJP fielded 13 out of the 17 defectors of the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in the Karnataka bypolls, the Congress on Saturday announced six candidates for the by-elections scheduled for December 5, including former saffron party leader B.A. Kage from Kagwad in Belagavi district.

The list of candidates was released here by senior party leader Mukul Wasnik.

Wasnik in a release said, "Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of six candidates for the ensuing bypolls in Karnataka on December 5."

The party has named Gajanan Balchandra Mangasuli from Athani, B.A. Kage from Kagwad, Lakhan Jharkholi from Gokak, Venkatrao Ghorpade from Vijayanagara, Rizwan Arshad from Shivajinagar and K.B. Chandrasekhar from Krishnarajpet Assembly constituencies. Miffed over ticket being given to the Congress defector Srimanthagouda Patil from Kagwad, Kage jumped ship to the Congress on Thursday. Kage had lost to Patil in the May 2018 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. aks/arm