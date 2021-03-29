Congress names Ganga Pancholi for U'khand bypolls

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Congress has named Ganga Pancholi as party's candidate for the Salt Assembly bypolls slated for April 17.

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik said, "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ganga Pancholi as party candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand from 49 - Salt Constituency."