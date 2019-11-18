Congress names six leaders as K'taka bypoll observer

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Congress on Monday named six of its senior functionaries as observers for by-polls to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka.

The list includes Tamil Nadu Congress working president Mayura Jayakumar, and two secretaries of All India Congress Committee (AICC) -- SA Sampath Kumar and Vamsi Chand Reddy.

While Sampath, a former MLA, will be looking after Athani and Kagwad Assembly constituencies, Vamsi Chand Reddy will oversee the party's affairs in Gokak Yellapur seats.



Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar has been appointed as an observer to Hirekerur and Ranebennur Assembly seats whereas former Union Minister MM Pallam Raju will take care of Chikkabalapur and Hoskote Assemblies on the party's behalf.

Mayura Jayakumar has been appointed Congress observer for KR Pura, Shivajinagar, Viswanathan for Krishnarajpet and Hunsur, Kerala Congress general secretary Sajeev Joseph for Mahalakshmi Layout and Yashwantpur, and N Tulasi Reddy of Vijaynagara Assembly constituency.

A total of 15 seats are going to elections necessitated due to the disqualification of 17 Congress-JDS MLAs. (ANI)

