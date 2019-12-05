Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena will have a collective stance on Citizenship Amendment Bill: Sources

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): At times when Opposition parties are at loggerheads with the Centre over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena will have a collective stance on the issue after reaching a consensus, said Congress sources.

The Congress will discuss the issue at length with the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray to reach consensus, informed sources."In the Common Minimum Program (of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) it was decided that stand on national issues (Citizenship Amendment Bill) will be taken after consensus. Congress will talk to Uddhav Thackeray over it," said sources from the Congress party.The trio have formed the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government in Maharashtra with Shiv-Sena's chief Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister.The Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha, which met earlier today, has taken the decision to introduce CAB on December 9 in Parliament.The CAB was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. It seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their countries.On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had met several politicians and activists of Northeastern states including the Chief Ministers of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.Shah held discussions with several politicians, activists and representatives of the civil society member of the northeast states over the proposed Bill during his meetings on November 29, 30 and December 3. (ANI)