Congress neither has a leader nor policy or ideology, says PM Modi

Karimganj (Assam) [India], March 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress, saying the grand old party "neither has a leader nor policy or ideology".



Addressing a public rally in Karimganj ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, PM Modi said, "On one side, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a policy, leadership, and good intentions. While on the other side, Congress neither has a leader nor policy or ideology."

The Prime Minister also criticised the Congress for their alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

He alleged that Congress has become so weak that it can go to any extent and join hands with anyone. "Can a party that doesn't have stable thinking give a stable govt to Assam?" the PM questioned.

The Prime Minister said that the previous Congress government and their policies had damaged Assam "socially, culturally, geographically and politically".

He further urged people to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He also referred to the development works done in Assam over the past five years under the BJP-led government and said attention has been paid to boosting infrastructure.

"Decades ago, this entire region was one that had better connectivity. However, Congress' corrupt and vote-bank-based governance had made Assam one of the most disconnected states in India. Congress had kept Assam divided in every way, BJP tried to connect Assam in every way. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is the BJP's development mantra," PM Modi said.

"In 2016, when I came here, I was shocked to know that Congress governments ran divisional commissioner for Barak Valley from Guwahati. The NDA government has overcome this injustice," he added.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting on March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)