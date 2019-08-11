Congress not ready to learn from poll debacle: Shivraj

He said the people have already rejected dynasty politics in the Lok Sabha elections and it would have been better if the Congress had gone for a new leadership by choosing out of the Gandhi family.

"Congress is not willing to learn. It is surprising that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) still wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party," the visiting Bharatiya Janata Party leader said here.

He said the Congress leaders are dependent on a single family, which has already lost its charisma.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi was appointed as interim President of the Congress at the party's working committee meeting on Saturday. The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said the Congress should select a new leader through a democratic process or else no one can save the party. Speaking on Odisha, he attacked the Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) saying both the parties were responsible for the backwardness of the state. Chauhan also alleged that the government has failed to distribute money under the KALIA scheme. "Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, farmers will get Rs 6,000, which will be credited to their bank accounts. Why is the Odisha government not providing the list of farmers to Centre? If the State government has really provided money under the KALIA scheme to farmers, why there is no list of the beneficiaries," asked Chouhan. Responding to the allegations, BJD MLA Shashi Bhusan Behera said the 15th Finance Commission and several economists have praised Odisha government's KALIA scheme. He said criticising the government is an insult to the people's mandate. Senior Congress leader from Odisha Sura Routray responded to Chauhan's allegations on Gandhi family, saying that the BJP was making such statements out of panic after Sonia Gandhi was appointed the interim Congress President.