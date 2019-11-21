Congress objects to Pragya on defence panel

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government after it nominated Malegaon blast accused and Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur to the parliamentary consultative committee of the Ministry of Defence. The Congress said it was irony that such a person has been given place instead of opting for clean leaders from its flock.

Congress Secretary Pranav Jha told IANS, "It is irony that such a person has been named in the Defence panel by the government."

Jha said such people are not given places in other parties but the BJP has brought her in.

"Bringing such people, against whom the cases are going in court is not good for democracy. Everything is not guided by the Constitution but some decisions are taken on moral grounds too," the Congress leader said.

"The BJP had won 303 seats and they have multiple options and many of whom are clean, with no cases against them. They should have been nominated in the Defence panel," Jha added.

The Congress leader's remarks came after the government nominated Thakur in the 21-member parliamentary consultative committee of the Ministry of Defence led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The government nominated Thakur in the panel on October 31 this year.

Thakur, who defeated Congress heavyweight Digvijaya Singh in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year had stirred controversy on a number of occasions in run up to Lok Sabha elections.

She had landed in a major controversy when she called Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot.

The BJP had issued a show cause notice to Pragya over the remarks.

Thakur had also stirred controversy by saying that then Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare had died during the 26/11 terror attack because of her "curse".

