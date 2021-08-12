Congress opposed giving constitutional status to OBC commission: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Slamming the Congress, BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday alleged that the party opposed giving constitutional status to the OBC commission.



Addressing the felicitation function of the union ministers from OBC category, Nadda said, "The new cabinet represents all castes. Efforts have been made to connect all the states and regions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed for hours with the organization for the expansion of the cabinet. There are 12 SC and 8 ST ministers in the Union Cabinet. There are 11 women ministers. There are more youths in the cabinet. Did any party earlier have 11 women ministers? Earlier all this was stopped by the thinking of one family."

"Some raised themselves as farmer leaders but did nothing for the farmers. Some tried to establish themselves as Dalit leaders but did nothing for the Dalits. Some identified themselves as youth leaders but did nothing for the youth. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the welfare of all sections," he added.

The BJP chief said that the OBC Commission has been given constitutional status by the Modi government.

"Who had previously refused to give constitutional status to the OBC commission? What were you doing? What kind of government were you running? And when we gave, Congress again opposed it," stated Nadda.

The BJP chief said if the right leader and the right party come in power, then the country moves forward.

"If the right party does not come, then the country begins to kneel, it becomes a den of corruption, it is called a corrupt country," he added. (ANI)