Congress opposed scrapping Art 370 for political reasons: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI) Congress had opposed scrapping Article 370 to further their political reasons and it has nothing to do with the welfare of people of Jammu and Kashmir, said Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav on Monday.

"Congress needs to understand that it never took any step to ensure the oneness of India...The work you did not do if it is being done by the Home Minister then you should support it instead of opposing it," said Yadav in the Rajya Sabha."The Congress is opposing the scrapping of Article 370 only for political reasons and it has nothing to do with the welfare of people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from rest of India from buying land in the state.Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, which will come into force immediately.The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time."The resolution tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah will help in ensuring 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Viswas', said the BJP leader."The resolution forwarded by our Home Minister Amit Shah will help in making an India where 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Viswas' will be ensured. It will also help in ensuring the oneness of India," he added. (ANI)