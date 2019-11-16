Congress parliamentary strategy group to meet at Sonia Gandhi's residence today

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary strategy group is scheduled to meet at the residence of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday evening.

The party has decided to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 30 on the issue of economic slowdown.

Earlier in the day, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office-bearers including party secretaries, State Congress Committee presidents and Congress Legislative Party leaders held a meeting at Congress war room in New Delhi over the economic situation in the country.



Elaborating over the agenda of the meeting, Congress leader Harish Rawat had said: "The condition of the country's economy has reached a worrisome state. It has become a matter of concern for all." (ANI)

