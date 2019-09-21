Congress Party likely to get new headquarters in New Delhi on its Foundation Day in December

New Delhi [India], Sep 21 (ANI): The Congress party is likely to get its new headquarters this year on its Foundation Day which falls on December 28.

The new office, which is coming up at 9, Kotla Road in central Delhi, will be named "Indira Gandhi Bhawan" after late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It will be inaugurated by interim President Sonia Gandhi, a top party source said.

As of now, the AICC is located at 24, Akbar Road which has been serving as the party's headquarters for the last four decades. The upcoming party office on Kotla road will be a six-floor building near the BJP's national office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.Interestingly the new Congress office also has two gates one which opens on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg but the party has decided to make its Kotla Road entrance as its main gate, which will also serve as the official address of the party.Besides 24 Akbar Road headquarters, the party has other addresses in the national capital including 26 Akbar Road where Sewa Dal a wing of the party has its main office and 5 Raisina Road where Youth Congress and NSUI have their offices.The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which is in charge of land and buildings in the capital, has already given notice to Congress to vacate the bungalows. The new party headquarters will also be the new address for Sewa Dal, NSUI and IYC. (ANI)