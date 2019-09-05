Congress plans padyatras on Bapu's 150th birth anniversary

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal in a letter dated September 4 to all the state presidents and in-charges, General Secretaries, CLP leaders, secretaries and chief of frontal organisation said, "It is decided that our party will undertake the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi for a week (during October 2-9)."

In his letter, Venugopal said, "On October 2, massive padyatras shall be organised at all state levels, wearing Gandhi topi, carrying photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and chanting appropriate slogans, so that the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi could be spread across the nation."

He said, "From October 3-9, various activities shall be taken at PCC/district/block levels like lecture or seminars or debates with participation of subject experts on the values and ideals for which Mahatma Gandhiji stood."