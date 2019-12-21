Congress postpones 'dharna' against CAA, NRC; now to be held on Dec 23

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Congress party's 'dharna' has been postponed to December 23 after it was scheduled to be held on Sunday at Raj Ghat, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The party will now hold 'dharna' at Raj Ghat from 3 pm to 8 pm on Monday.

Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi along with senior leaders will take part in the protest.

"Congress Party senior leaders will undertake a 'satyagrah' at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi at Raj Ghat, day after tomorrow, December 23, 2019, from 3 pm to 8 pm. In line with the path of non-violent, yet consistent and unequivocal opposition shown by the Father of the Nation, the Party's 'satyagrah' will fight against this dictatorial Government and to protect Baba Saheb's sacred Constitution," said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.There has been widespread resentment against the recent actions of the BJP Government, amongst people across the country- especially amongst youth demanding the restoration and maintaining the sanctity of rights guaranteed by our Constitution, the statement read."The dictatorial and stubborn BJP Government at the Centre and in different States has used indiscriminate police force against an ordinary citizen in the name of maintaining law and order," said Venugopal in the statement."This has led to further worsening and spiralling of the situation and the Congress Party is committed to upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution and fight for the continuation, maintenance and safeguard of the rights of all, as enshrined and guaranteed by our founding fathers," he added.Meanwhile, the party has also decided to conduct a silent protest in Congress-ruling states which will be led by the respective Chief Ministers.Protests erupted across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)