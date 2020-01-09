Congress promises 25 sq m house to JJ cluster residents

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Eyeing the votes of residents of the JJ cluster colonies across the national capital, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Thursday said that if his party comes to power in the February 8 elections, people residing there will be given 25 square meter flats multi-storey complexes coming up at the same site.

Addressing a press conference at the party city unit office here, Chopra said: "When Congress comes to power in Delhi, those living in JJ clusters will be given 25 square-metre flats in in-situ multi-storey complexes, in the Kalkaji model."

Targeting the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former Kalkaji MLA said: "BJP and AAP are betraying the people of unauthorised colonies by distributing slips and making them fill up forms." Accusing both parties of misleading 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies across the city, he, firing salvos at both, said: "Why they were not allotting the in-situ multi-storey DDA flats constructed in Kalkaji?" Chopra elaborated that when senior party leader Ajay Maken was a Union Minister, flats were constructed at the Katputhli Colony and Ashok Vihar, but these flats have also not been allotted to the JJ cluster dwellers. He said that both BJP and AAP were trying to take credit for the construction of these flats by publishing the photos of these flats in newspapers, and in the process exposing and making fools of themselves. He also alleged that the multi-storey flats constructed in Kalkaji at a cost of Rs 260 crore were delayed by three and a half years. Chopra further saidf that the Congress is the well-wisher of people living in JJ clusters and unauthorized colonies as the party has always delivered on its promises. aks/vd