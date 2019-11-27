Congress promises to implement 'Nyaya' in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Subhash Chopra here on Wednesday said if the Congress formed a government in Delhi, it would implement the Nyaya scheme, which was promised by the party in the 2019 Lok Sabah manifesto.

Chopra said under the scheme, the eldest woman members from the BPL (below poverty line) families would be given Rs 72,000 per year (Rs 6,000 a month) to augment family income.

Slamming the Prime Minister on demonetisation and its adverse effects on women, Chopra said Narendra Modi "robbed" the women of their secret savings they had made painstakingly over the years from their household budgets.

"These personal savings not only gave them a sense of empowerment, but was also used in case of a family emergency. Modi did 'anyay' (injustice) with crores of women in India," the Congress leader said. To counter this injustice, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced 'Nyaya' scheme in the 2019 poll manifesto. "The Congress would give back the money Modi robbed from poor women," Chopra said. nks/pcj