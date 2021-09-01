Congress' Punjab in charge Harish Rawat apologises for 'Panj Pyare' remark

Chandigarh [India], September 1 (ANI): A day after comparing Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) working presidents with "Panj Pyare", Congress in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Wednesday issued an apology and said that he was taking his words back.



Addressing the media here, Rawat said that for the atonement of his mistake, he will sweep the floors of a Gurudwara in Uttarakhand.

"I used that word (Panj Pyare) as a reference for a respected person. Still, if my words hurt the feelings of any person, I apologise and take my words back. For atonement, I'll sweep the floors of a Gurudwara in my state (Uttarakhand)," Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said.

"Punj Pyare" is a term of reverence for Sikhs.

On Tuesday, Rawat used the term in reference to Navjot Singh Sidhu and four other working presidents of PPCC.

Speaking about issues that the Congress is facing in the state, Rawat had said in Chandigarh yesterday, "As far as I know, Navjot Singh Sidhu is the first PCC chief who held a meeting with all frontal organisations and others to find out that where are they facing problems in their functions and how can it be resolved."

He added "It was my responsibility to discuss with the PCC chief, his team and our 'Panj Pyare' (Navjot Singh Sidhu and four other working presidents)." (ANI)

