Congress questions govt over UAE claims of brokering Indo-Pak contact

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has questioned the government over an UAE diplomat's claims of brokering contacts between India and Pakistan.

At a virtual press conference, the Congress leader said: "We have seen reports of a UAE diplomat claiming to have brokered contacts between India and Pakistan. It has been one of the successes of Indian diplomacy since the 1972 Simla agreement to ensure that we deal with Pakistan bilaterally, and to prevent foreign mediation."