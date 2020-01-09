Congress raises concern on foreign envoys' visit to J&K

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The Congress has raised concerns over the visit of foreign envoys to Kashmir, saying if leaders of the opposition are not allowed to visit the valley then why were the diplomats allowed to go.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said "I don't have any objections on the visit of the envoys but when the opposition leaders are not allowed to visit then what did it mean by taking the diplomats to the valley?"

He questioned why the leaders of the state and opposition are not allowed to visit the valley.

A delegation of 17 foreign envoys visited Srinagar on Thursday to take stock of the ground situation in the Kashmir valley. The members were taken to the Army's 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar from the airport, where they were briefed about the security situation in Kashmir by top Army commanders. This is the second foreign delegation visiting Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. In October, a European parliamentary delegation had come to Kashmir, but questions were raised as to why an Indian parliamentary delegation was not allowed to visit the valley. Among the prominent political leaders who are to meet the envoys are members of a group of senior politicians who recently also met the Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday in Jammu. The group led by Altaf Bukhari, a former Peoples Democratic Party minister, had said they are looking for achievable options for reviving political activity in Kashmir and moving beyond Article 370. miz/kr