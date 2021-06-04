Congress reaches out to all district collectors, requests Universal Vaccination Drive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Congress leaders in all districts of every state on Friday submitted a representation to their respective district collectors requesting a Universal Vaccination Drive and free vaccination for all, said All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju.



"Congress leaders across all districts of every state in the country have submitted a representation to their respective district collectors requesting a Universal Vaccination Drive, irrespective of caste, creed, colour, age and religion," Dr Dasoju told ANI.

He said the representations also requested free vaccination to all the people of this country.

The AICC spokesperson added that the representations have been submitted after the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi gave a call for the same.

He said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated Rs 35,000 crores for the vaccination drives, only a few crore people have been able to get themselves vaccinated. "The pace at which the government of India is running the vaccination drive, it would take another three years for completely vaccinating the population of India."

The Congress leader further said that the Congress party is demanding the Centre to allocate Rs 1 lakh crores to the vaccination drive. He also demanded that the Centre must release guidelines to all the states along with all the private hospitals for administering vaccines free of cost. (ANI)

