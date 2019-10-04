Congress releases another list for Maharashtra polls

The party has replaced its candidate in Kudai constituency where it has fielded Chetan Namdeo Mondkar in place of Hemant Raghoba Kudalkar.

The party has named Mohan Rao Marotrao Hambarde from Nanded South, Bhausaheb K. Patil from Mukhed, Yogesh Shankar Nam from Palghar, Santosh Manjaya Shetty from Bhiwandi East.

The Congress has increased its number of candidates for the election as talks to contest the poll in alliance with smaller parties have failed.

The party had originally planned to field its candidates in 125 seats but now, it would contest in 155 seats.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.