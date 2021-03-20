Congress releases list of 39 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Congress on Saturday released a list of 39 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

The party fielded Neajuddin Sk in Murshidabad, Silvi Saha in Krisnanagar Uttar, Dharmendra Shaw in Bhatpara.



Md Shadab Khan will be contesting from Bhabanipur while Md Mukhtar is the party's candidate in Kolkata Port.

Ashutosh Chatterjee got the party ticket to contest from Rashbehari seat whereas the party fielded Santosh Kumar Pathak in Chowrangee. Janab Ajmal Khan is the party's candidate from Jorasanko.

The candidates declared are for the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases of the Assembly polls.

Congress Party is fighting Assembly Polls on 92 seats in alliance with the Left parties.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)