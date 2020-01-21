Congress releases third list of 5 candidates for Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Congress party on Tuesday released the third and final list of five candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

The party has fielded Jai Prakash Panwar from Madipur, Mukesh Sharma from Vikaspuri, Parveen Rana Bijwasan, Mohinder Chaudhary from Mehrauli and Parvez Hashmi from Okhla.

The party has announced all 66 candidates, while four seats have been given to its alliance partner RJD.



Delhi Assembly Polls will be held on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

