Congress revamp in Kerala: Action shifts to Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (IANS) The much awaited revamp of the Congress organisational structure at the top of the Kerala unit of the party is finally taking shape as the state's top brass is in Delhi meeting Rahul Gandhi and party president Sonia Gandhi.

Those who are in Delhi include State party president K.Sudhakaran his three deputies besides Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan.

In the past week, the top faction leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala were in Delhi and conveyed their wish list to the Gandhis.

Following the April 6 assembly polls debacle when Congress was expecting to regain power, the party high command stepped in and Chandy and Chennithala, who for the past two decades had reigned supreme in the state unit, had to side-step.

The party sprang a surprise when Sudhakaran and Satheesan were annointed new leaders.

Speaking to the media in Delhi on Saturday, Sudhakaran said the talks have been smooth.

"The discussions will continue and we are sure that the decision will be made soon and the list would be announced," said Sudhakaran.

Hitherto, the 14 district president's post has always been shared between Chandy and Chennithala and perhaps the sitting president also would get one or two of his aides, likewise it was the way the members to the apex body was selected.

But with the high command putting its foot down, all eyes are on if the practice of Chandy and Chennithala sharing the posts will happen this time.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said with Rahul Gandhi continuing to have a strong say in all party decisions in Kerala, he will play his cards carefully and is sure he will not displease Chandy and Chennithala.

"But that does not mean, the two faction leaders will be given a free hand. Overall there is a feeling this time the list will contain more young faces as the need of the hour is to build the party at the grassroots and it's here the youth power is needed," said a critic.

