Congress roles out elaborate plan for 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Congress party has decided to oraganise week-long celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi for a week from October 2-9.

On October 2, the party will organise 'Padayatras' throughout the country.

"It is decided that our party will organise the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi for a week (during October 2-9, 2019)," read an internal circular by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

"On October 2, massive Padyatras shall be organised at all state levels, wearing Gandhi Topi, carrying photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and with workers raising slogans, so that thoughts of Mahatma could be spread across the nation," Venugopal stated.From October 3-9, various activities shall be taken up at the state and district levels, Venugopal added."During the week lectures, seminars and debates will be organised with the participation of subject experts on the values and ideas for which Gandhiji stood for", the party said.The theme should be the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in today's social, political and economic scenario in the country, Venugopal stated."The AICC frontal organisations and AICC departments should also organise appropriate events during October 3-9, 2019 in coordination with the PCC/DCC/Block level office bearers and senior leaders," he added. (ANI)