Congress RS MP hits out at Nitish for downplaying Patna floods

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Former Union minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for downplaying Bihar floods.

Expressing anguish over the Chief Minister's comments, the Rajya Sabha member said Kumar will feel the pain of residents of Patna once floodwaters enter his house.

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar visited flood relief camps in the state capital and said flooding is not only a problem in Patna but also exists in the United Nations. "Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America?" he said.Reacting to the Chief Minister's statement, Singh said, "People of Patna will talk only about Patna. My house is flooded with waters in Patna. I do not have any house in Mumbai. I am born in Bihar so I am concerned for Bihar," he told ANI here.He also said there was a complete breakdown of the system which led to the "hell-like situation" in the state's capital. "This is very unfortunate that the Chief Minister came to streets five days after floods hit the city," he said.The Congress leader said only Janata Dal(United) cannot be held responsible for the mishandling of floods and the BJP is also equally responsible for the present situation in Bihar."MP of Patna hails from BJP and the state government is run by National Democratic Alliance so how can JD(U) be held solely responsible?" he asked.The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over 10,000 people from state capital Patna which has been reeling under floods since the last few days, NDRF Commandant Vijay Sinha said on Wednesday. (ANI)