Congress-ruled states rejecting Covaxin a lie: Amarinder

The Chief Minister was responding to a question during an informal media interaction after taking the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Civil Hospital in Mohali, near here.

Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday trashed the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegation of Congress-ruled states rejecting Covaxin as a complete lie and part of the ruling party's false and politically motivated propaganda.

When asked how he was feeling after the Covid jab, the Chief Minister said he was in 'Chardi Kalan' and was feeling absolutely fine. The dose was administered to him by ANM (Auxilary Nurse and Midwife) Manpreet.

Categorically denying the charge on Covaxin, the Chief Minister slammed BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's claim that Punjab, along with other Opposition-ruled states, had expressed doubts and refused to accept vaccination.

"It is not at all true," he said.

An official from the state Health Ministry later disclosed that Punjab had received 1.34 lakh Covaxin doses, of which 2,500 have already been administered.

The Chief Minister, in response to another question on the slow pace of vaccination in the state, said the media is contributing to scaring the people. He urged the media to spread awareness about the importance and efficacy of vaccines.

Admitting that Covid cases in Punjab are on the rise, having crossed 1,000 after more than a month, Amarinder Singh said it is a matter of concern.

The government is keeping a close watch on the situation, the Chief Minister said, as he blamed the casual and carefree attitude of Punjabis for the resurgence in cases.

He appealed to the people to strictly adhere to all Covid safety norms, including wearing masks and social distancing, and not let their guard down.

