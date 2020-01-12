Congress's dirty politics compelled asylum seekers to live as refugees for years, says Meenakshi Lekhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said that because of the dirty politics of Congress, asylum seekers from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan were compelled to spent half of their lives as refugees in the country.

Hitting out at Congress, Lekhi said, "People who are opposing CAA and NRC are standing with anti-nationalist forces. Also, they are confusing the citizens of the country."

"We can clearly see they are trying to help intruders by their statements against CAA. Because of their dirty politics, asylum seekers from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan have spent half of their lives as refugees in the country," she added.A huge number of women supporters gathered today at Delhi BJP office and marched to Connaught Place with BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi in support of CAA."We are marching together in support of CAA. Women are way ahead in the support of CAA," Lekhi said.In response to opposition's stance on CAA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said in Kolkata that a section of the youth is being misguided about the Citizenship Amendment Act and asserted that it will not take away anybody's citizenship.CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)