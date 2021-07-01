Congress' Sangram Thopte front-runner for post of Maharashtra Assembly speaker

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Suspense pertaining to the elections for the post of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker seems to be over as three-time Bhor MLA Sangram Thopte has emerged as the front-runner for the post of Maharashtra Assembly speaker.



The post had fallen vacant after the resignation of Nana Patole in February this year.

According to Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) sources, it is in agreement that Congress be given the Assembly Speaker post again and Bhor constituency MLA Sangram Topte is the front runner for the post.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi--a tripartite alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress formed the government in the state following Assembly elections in 2019.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said the MVA is in agreement to convene Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's election in the two-day monsoon session.

This was finalised at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Legislative Affairs Minister Anil Parab. (ANI)

