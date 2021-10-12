Congress serving as pivot for non-BJP oppn: Chidambaram

Panaji, Oct 12 (IANS) The Congress is positioned as a pivot for non-BJP opposition parties, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Tuesday, while adding that a decision whether the party will form an alliance or go alone in the 2022 Goa polls, has not been taken yet.

"As far as I'm concerned, the Congress party is a pivot of the non-BJP opposition and the party will contest these elections with the absolute confidence that we will win the elections. How we will win the election, you will know later," Chidambaram told a press conference in Panaji on Tuesday.