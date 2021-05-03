Congress set to retain Maski Assembly seat in Karnataka bypolls

Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) Karnataka's opposition Congress is set to retain the Maski (reserved) Assembly seat as its candidate Basanagouda Turuvihal was leading by a margin of 30,606 votes over ruling BJP's nominee Pratapgouda Patil, as per poll officials.

"Turuvihal polled 86,337 votes, with 59.27 per cent vote share so far, while Patil secured 55,731 votes, with 38.26 per cent vote share," a poll official told IANS on phone.