Congress sets up three-member panel to probe Kerala poll debacle

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 (IANS) The Congress' Kerala unit on Friday set up a three-member panel to probe the mauling it suffered at the April 6 Assembly polls, where not only did its expectations of coming back to power fall flat but it also saw the party-led United Democratic Front's tally reduce from 47 to 41 in the 140-member house.

State party President K. Sudhakaran constituted the committee consisting former MLAs K.Mohankumar, and P.J. Joy, and former MP K.P. Dhanapalan.

The committee will specifically study the reason on why their candidates lost in Kayamkulam, Adoor, Peerumade, Trissur and Balussery (all Congress) and at Chavara, Kunnathur, Idukki and Azhikode (other UDF members).

Sudhakaran, who took over as the new state chief after the poll debacle, has been speaking tough against all those who defy party discipline and has assured that action would be taken if the panel finds out if there has been any foul play by Congress workers.

