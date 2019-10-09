Congress should ponder on what needs to be criticised: Shah

Addressing his first election rally here for the October 21 election for the 90-member Haryana Assembly, Shah ridiculed the criticism of the Congress over 'Shashtra Pujan' or worship of weapons of the first Rafale fighter jet by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in France a day earlier.

"Is Shashtra Pujan not performed on Vijayadashami? They should ponder over what needs to be criticised and what not."

He said that when the Congress "comes to Kaithal, you should ask them why they were against removal of Article of 370? Why they boycotted Triple Talaq and why they were against UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act of 2019)."

The Home Minister said, "Our jawans carried out a surgical strike in Balakot, killed Pakistani terrorists and came back without a single jawan of ours being harmed. They took revenge for those jawans who had sacrificed their lives." He said whenever a government was formed in Haryana, it was focused for a special caste. "But for Manohar Lal Khattar there is no caste, this government is for everyone in Haryana." Praising his government for reducing the sex ratio, Shah said Haryana was infamous across the country as very few girls were born here. "The Prime Minister came here and appealed for 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' should become the slogan of Haryana. Today this state has made the 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' campaign worthwhile."