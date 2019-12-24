Congress should say why they are opposing CAA if they follow Gandhiji: Vijay Rupani

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday accused the Congress of not following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi over the process of providing citizenship to refugees from the three neighbouring countries.

"Mahatma Gandhi had said that when the people who are in these three countries come to India they should be accepted. I ask Congress to give an answer on why they are opposing CAA if they follow Gandhiji," Rupani said at a rally held in support of CAA here."Muslims have 150 countries while Hindus have only 1, then why are you having problems?" he added.Rupani, in his speech, said that the rally in support of CAA was being held from the same place where Gandhi had begun the freedom struggle against Britishers and targeted the opposition for playing vote bank politics."Today we are holding this rally in support of the CAA from where Mahatma Gandhi started the freedom fight against Britishers. Many are doing vote bank politics over CAA," he said."Communist and people like Mamata Banerjee are playing with the country's sentiments on CAA. In our manifesto, we had said we will revoke Article 370, we will make Ram Mandir and remove triple talaq and bring CAA. This is why the people voted for us and we formed the government," Rupani said. (ANI)