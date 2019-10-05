Congress slams govt for inaction over 'Godse Amar Rahe' social media trend

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Congress on Friday slammed the ruling dispensation for not taking cognisance of the "deliberate insult" caused to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, when 'Nathuram Godse Amar Rahe' trended on social media on the day the country was celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

"Two days ago, we had commemorated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi but unfortunately on that very day on the social media, what was made to trend is Nathuram Godse," said Congress Spokesperson Manish Tewari.He said while the country celebrated Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2, hashtag #GodseAmarRahe was trending on social media."Who are these people, who are these forces, who are behind them, who seek to defy and dishonour the memory of the Father of the Nation by celebrating his assassin," he said seeking to know what was the government doing when such things were going on social media.He urged people and nationalistic political parties to stand up collectively to fight against the growing spectre of authoritarianism."Why has the government not taken suo-moto cognisance, a government which has been hyper-active in instructing social media companies to take down posts and perhaps ranks first in the world in doing so has, perhaps, deliberately decided to not take cognisance of such a deliberate insult to the memory of the Father of the Nation," he said.He demanded an enquiry and to hold those people to account who are responsible for defiling the memory of Gandhi."People of India need to seriously think, need to seriously apply their minds to what's happened to this country in the past 120 odd days since the NDA-BJP government assumed office for the portentous signs of growing authoritarianism will spell the death-knell of democracy," he said.The former minister alleged that the portentous signs of growing authoritarianism will spell the death-knell of democracy if people and all right-thinking progressive, pluralistic, nationalistic political parties do not stand up collectively to fight this growing spectre of authoritarianism which seems to have become the new normal in this nation."If people and all right-thinking progressive, pluralistic, nationalistic political parties do not stand up collectively to fight this growing spectre of authoritarianism which seems to have become the new normal in this nation," he added. (ANI)