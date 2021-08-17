Congress slams KCR, demands Telangana govt to disburse 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme funds

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress has demanded the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to issue bonds to Dalits promising to disburse 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme funds within a specific time frame.



Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been enacting new drama in the name of 'Dalit Bandhu' to attract Scheduled Castes (SCs) voters.

The Congress leader further demanded KCR to come up with complete guidelines for implementation of 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme and an institutional framework and counselling mechanism for handholding and mentoring Dalits through this scheme for its effective implementation.

"We have seen CM KCR making U-turns on several promises either it is in distributing three acre land to Dalits or KG to PG free education, double bedroom homes, disbursing loans to SCs and STs. KCR has betrayed Dalits at every step. He (KCR) said that Dalit Bandhu scheme will be implemented for all the 17 lakh SCs families in the state. If he is really sincere, details of all these prospective beneficiaries should be uploaded on a website and status of funds disbursed should be displayed. CM KCR should also issue bonds to all the prospective beneficiaries promising to disburse funds within a specific time frame," he told ANI.

Slamming the TRS government, Dr Sravan said KCR has set up MBC Corporation and promised to provide Rs 100 crore every year and disburse loans through it. "But not even one loan was disbursed in the past two years," he added.

The Congress spokesperson said the treatment meted out to Most Backward Castes (MBCs) is "extremely painful". "While about Rs 2,400 crore were allocated, a paltry sum of Rs 7 crore was disbursed. More than 13,000 MBCs applied, just 1,400 beneficiaries were given loans. Dalit Bandhu scheme will see the same fate after Huzurabad bypolls," he said. (ANI)

