Congress smells rat in Jolly case surfacing during bypolls

Speaking to the media, State Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran said that he has now come to understand the breakthrough in this case came three months back, but the authorities waited till now, so as to divert attention from the real election issues like governance.

"I know for a fact that the present breakthrough in this case came three months back and this was purposely delayed and they have brought it up now, so the real election issues won't be discussed. I would say the Home Minister (Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holds the home portfolio) is responsible for this and this is a ploy as this news would get maximum play and the real election issues won't be discussed," said Ramachandran.

"Elections mean real issues should be discussed and with this news taking centre stage, the real issues are not discussed. This Left government has nothing to discuss and they know that and hence brings in issues like this on the sly. While I say this, I will fully appreciate the police probe team for making the arrests and doing a good job," added Ramachandran. Ramachandran said the Pala seat was won by the Left without discussing any real issues and they are trying to do the same for the upcoming by-elections too. Meanwhile, the social media is also getting trolls, some of which blames the traditional rival political fronts in Kerala, for not able to do a proper probe job, when the first murder took place and the subsequent police probes. While the supporters of the Left blames the Congress led UDF governments for not doing a clean job, the supporters of the UDF states, the entire case was messed up by the Left.