Congress stands with Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Expressing concerns over the avalanche triggered after a glacial burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged party workers to help authorities in rescue and relief operation.



"Concerned at the disturbing news of 'glacier break', flooding and destruction in Uttarakhand, and the resultant projection of danger in the downstream catchment of the River Ganga," she said in a statement.

"I pray for the safety of all and request Congress workers and volunteers to help the people and the authorities in their relief and rescue efforts. The Indian National Congress stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis," she added.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the whole country stands with the people of Uttarakhand and prayed for those trapped in the disaster.

"The news of the tragedy due to the bursting of glaciers in Uttarakhand is very sad. In this difficult time, the whole country stands with the people of Uttarakhand. I pray to God for those trapped in the disaster. All Congress workers are requested to help in relief and rescue operations," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near the Tapovan area following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, the officials said on Sunday.

At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area, informed SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP.

"It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site out of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river," he said.

Seven Navy diving teams are on standby for the flash flood relief operations in the state, said the Navy officials.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauli Ganga River increased following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area.

The avalanche was triggered after a glacial burst in Chamoli district on Sunday. (ANI)