Congress submits memorandum to Goa Police over 'Sunburn' festival deaths

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Congress party office bearers on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the IGP of Goa Police Department over the recent deaths of three youths at Sunburn music festival held between 27-29 December last year.

This comes after, three youths had died during the "Sunburn" EDM festival held at Vagator and Bardez beach. Reportedly, two had died on the first day and one died on the last day of the festival.



The EDM festival which has been in a limelight for the wrong reasons has again come under spot over the recent deaths due to apparent drug overdose.

Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said, that the Goa Police had a "zero tolerance" policy vis-a-vis drugs.

"In 2019 we have acted against a lot of peddlers. Rs 3 crore worth drugs was seized in Calangute recently from a foreign national. It is clear that our policy towards drugs is zero tolerance. On Monday, a Portuguese national was also arrested from whom we seized drugs worth Rs 24 lakh. This is testimony to our zero-tolerance policy," Singh said.

Sunburn is a commercial electronic dance music festival held in India which started on December 27. (ANI)