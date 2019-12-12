Congress takes potshots on PM's Assam Tweet

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Congress counter to the Prime Minister's Twitter reassurances, on Citizenship (Amendment Bill), to the Assamese people on Thursday is giving twitterati the chuckles.

Tweeting from their official twitter handle, the Congress wondered how the prime minister's message will reach the people of Assam when internet services have been suspended in the state.

The tweet read: "Our brothers & sisters in Assam cannot read your 'reassuring' message Modiji, in case you've forgotten, their internet has been cut off."

In the backdrop of agitation across the state of Assam, following the Parliament's clearance of the CAB, the PM took to Twitter to urge them to maintain calm. He had tweeted in both English and Assamese languages. He wrote that he wanted to assure people of Assam that they have nothing to worry about the CAB. "I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them - no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow." There has been constant unrest in Assam after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Parliament on Wednesday. ----IANS sfm/pvn/skp/