Congress targets BJP over Yediyurappa stepping down, asks if changing face will alter 'character' of government

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday targeted the BJP leadership over Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's decision to step down and alleged that he had been made a member of the party's "forced retirement club".



Surjewala, who made a series of tweets, alleged that BJP government in Karnataka had "diabolical character" and was synonymous with "misgovernance and decay" and asked if merely changing face will lead to any change.

"Malady is with BJP's corrupt govt and appalling maladministration in Karnataka, for it is an illegitimate govt born out of 'defection and corruption'. Will merely changing the face change the diabolical character of BJP Govt synonymous with mal governance and decay," he said.

Surjewala, who is Congress general secretary incharge of Karanataka, alleged that there had been "painful and forcible retirements" under the present BJP leadership and named several senior BJP leaders who had not contested the last Lok Sabha elections.

He also alleged that chief ministers were not elected on the will of BJP MLAs.

Yediyurappa on Monday announced his decision of stepping down at a special event organised at Vidhana Soudha to present the government's report card on the occasion of the completion of two years of the BJP-led state government in the current term.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the next CM is sworn in.

Yediyurappa later told reporters that nobody pressurised him to resign and he stepped down so that somebody else could take over as chief minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government in the current term. (ANI)

