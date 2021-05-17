Congress taskforce on Covid-19 to meet on Wed

Ahead of the meeting, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal told the party workers in a message, "We are starting the Vaccinate India programme from May 17. As Congress workers, please help the people to register themselves and get vaccinated in your areas."

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The newly-constituted Congress taskforce on Covid-19 under Ghulam Nabi Azad will meet virtually on Wednesday to prepare the party workers to help the people in distress.

The party workers have been asked to report at the WhatsApp number 9625382045.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "The party will help the people as much it can. The programme of the taskforce will be rolled out and made available to the public."

The Congress has also been questioning the government on the issue of vaccination.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday questioned the Narendra Modi-led government over the decline in the numbers of daily vaccination, while taking a jibe at Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the shortage of vaccines.

"Why is the number of vaccinations administered going down every day? It was only 11,60,000 doses on Friday, bringing down significantly the daily average of May. It is a far cry from the 42 lakh doses administered on April 2.

"The only reason and explanation is shortage of vaccines. Of course, the loyal and obedient Union Health Minister will flatly deny any shortage of vaccines," Chidambaram had said.

--IANS

miz/arm