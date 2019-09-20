Congress terms FM package an economic disaster

Launching a scathing attack on the Finance Minister, Congress' communication head Randeep Surjewala said the Minister is a "greenhorn and needs to answer the issues to people of India".

He said the Prime Minister and Finance Minister must understand that stimuli do not help beyond a certain level. "What the economy requires is sound leadership, mature thinking, financial prudence, fiscal discipline and honesty of purpose".

"The looming economic crisis is fast turning into a BJP-made economic anarchy," he said, adding the Finance Minister and her colleagues are beset with bankruptcy of ideas. "Economic mismanagement has caused a shadow upon the economic stability and direction of the country".

Surjewala alleged the government is in the mode of "one step forward, three steps backward". The net result is a falling GDP, failing exports, shutting down of industries and businesses and loss of millions of jobs. "The latest announcement slashing the corporate tax is another panic reaction. Can the PM and FM tell the nation as to where the resources to compensate the revenue loss of Rs 1,45,000 crore will come from?" Surjewala asked, adding that "everything has been rolled back since the Budget was passed by Parliament". He also asked the government as to when the salaried class would get relief from the income tax.