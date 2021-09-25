Congress to appoint professional agency to ascertain Kerala Covid deaths

According to the preliminary observation of the Congress in July, while the Kerala government tally of total Covid deaths on July 16 was 15,025, the opposition party had said that around 21,000 Covid deaths have not been included and despite promises by state Health Minister Veena George of revising the list, that has not happened.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 (IANS) The Congress's Kerala unit has now decided to get proactive in documenting "actual" Covid deaths in the state, and will appoint an expert agency for this purpose.

As on date, the total Covid death toll, according to Kerala government, is 24,191.

Congress state chief K. Sudhakaran, according to sources in the know of things, is determined to expose how Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team used Covid and the way they dealt it to their advantage in their election campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls, to help them retain power.

And for that, Sudhakaran is having a two pronged strategy and to document the actual number of Covid deaths, he is all set to appoint an expert professional agency, besides using the grass root Congress party workers to conduct a door to door house survey across the state to make sure there is no discrepancy in the final tally.

Vijayan is now feeling the heat, ever since for the past several weeks, Kerala is recording more than 50 per cent of the daily new cases in the country, has the highest number of active cases, not to mention daily high Covid deaths. Meanwhile, the people of state travelling to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are facing restrictions and suspicion.

--IANS

sg/vd