Congress to distribute Priyanka calendar in UP

According to the party sources, the 12-page table top calendar has a photograph of Priyanka on every page. It encapsulates her journey since she has plunged into active politics and also reflects her various moods and the compassionate side of a politician.

Lucknow, Jan 21 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Congress is preparing to distribute nearly 10 lakh calendars of party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, across every village and city of the state.

In the photographs, Priyanka is seen interacting with Adivasi women in Sonbhadra, meeting women in Amethi, praying at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, participating in the Gandhi Jayanti function in Lucknow, attending the Ravidas Jayanti in Varanasi, meeting the family of the Hathras victim, addressing an election rally, meeting children in Azamgarh and participating in a road show in Haryana.

Party sources added that the calendar would be sent across various parts of Uttar Pradesh and the exercise is designed to promote the party, under the leadership of Priyanka, before the next Assembly elections due in 2022.

The calendar, if sources, are to be believed, also indicates that Priyanka could be projected as the party' s Chief Ministerial candidate in order to propel Congress into the political centre stage in UP.

--IANS

amita/sdr/