Congress to get 12 berths in Maharashtra cabinet expansion

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): A month after Maha Vikas Aghadi formed the government in the state, Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday said that Congress will get 12 berths in the cabinet expansion scheduled for tomorrow.

"Tomorrow is the oath-taking ceremony and we have to give the final list. We got 12 berths in which two will be state ministers and ten in Cabinet. Our list will be out soon with names," Thorat told ANI after meeting with Congress leadership in New Delhi.



On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office.

The Congress leader said he does not know whether his ally NCP will pitch Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister.

On alleged manhandling of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow, Thorat said: "Those who do it should be suspended." (ANI)

