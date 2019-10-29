Congress to hold a series of press conferences, protests in November

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): The Congress will hold 35 press conferences between November 1 and 8, and will also hold protests from November 5 to 15 to highlight the country's current economic situation.



All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal in a statement on October 23 had said that protests would be organised in districts and state capitals, which would be culminating in a massive programme in the national capital.

"It may be recalled that the decision in this regard was taken at the meeting headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with senior leaders, party office bearers and Incharges, Congress CMs and PCC presidents and CLP leaders on 12/13 September, but the earlier schedule of the programme slated between October 15 to October 25 had to be postponed because of the just-concluded assembly elections," the earlier statement said.

"The party appeals to the people across the country to come forward and make the arrogant Government listen to their voice," the statement had further added. (ANI)

